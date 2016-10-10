30°
LETTER: A message for our banks

10th Oct 2016 11:00 AM

UNDER the Queensland criminal code, the offence of fraud states: 'that any person who takes money by a trick or a wilful false promise commits a crime'.

It is clear the the banks taking insurance monies without fulfilling the obligations they promise are committing a crime.

A recent case of failing to make a payout due to their ruling on a suicide when the coroner's inquiry found the death was an accidental overdose is evidence enough for a fraud prosecution.

However, it is doubtful the public will see any action forthcoming from the so-called banking parliamentary three day questioning fiasco organised by PM Malcolm.

Is it because the banks are too big and intimidating even for the federal government?

JAY NAUSS

GLEN ALPIN
 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  letter, opinion

