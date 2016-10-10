LETTER: A message for our banks

UNDER the Queensland criminal code, the offence of fraud states: 'that any person who takes money by a trick or a wilful false promise commits a crime'.

It is clear the the banks taking insurance monies without fulfilling the obligations they promise are committing a crime.

A recent case of failing to make a payout due to their ruling on a suicide when the coroner's inquiry found the death was an accidental overdose is evidence enough for a fraud prosecution.

However, it is doubtful the public will see any action forthcoming from the so-called banking parliamentary three day questioning fiasco organised by PM Malcolm.

Is it because the banks are too big and intimidating even for the federal government?



JAY NAUSS



GLEN ALPIN

