LETTER: Merry Christmas to all of Ipswich

I WOULD like to take this opportunity to wish you and your family a peaceful and happy Christmas.

It's been a tough year for some but I am pleased that the Palaszczuk Government has delivered on key pieces of legislation designed to build safe, caring and inclusive communities; protect the environment; create jobs and a diverse economy; and deliver frontline services.

Locally I am proud to have secured $1.5 million of funding for the long- awaited Ipswich Safe Cycling Facility as well as record funding - $16.5 million - for school infrastructure.

Importantly we have addressed inequality in our community by reinstating civil unions; passing same sex and single person adoption legislation; and making significant changes to the Juvenile Justice Act which removes 17-year-olds from adult prisons.

The Palaszczuk Government has also adopted all of the relevant recommendations of the Not Now Not Ever Domestic & Family Violence report, along with other domestic and family violence legislation.

So it's been a busy year and like most of you I am looking forward to spending time with family and friends this Christmas, resting, recharging and preparing to continue to work with you to keep Ipswich in front.

Merry Christmas.

JENNIFER HOWARD

Member for Ipswich