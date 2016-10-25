LETTER: Madden needs to get his head out of the sand

I WRITE in response to Jim Madden MP's letter today (Pg13) regarding Renewable Targets in Queensland.

Mr Madden needs to get his head out of the sand and research the issue before he makes comment.

He can find the Australian Energy Regulator's media statement on the SA Blackout if he cares to look.

If he had bothered to read it he would know that the blackout in SA was caused by that state's reliance on an unrealistic amount of renewable energy.

We can't let that happen in Queensland. We need sensible targets, not ideologically driven concepts blindly followed by Lemmings.

Otherwise, just like the computer game, Mr Madden will follow his mates blindly off a cliff, taking Queenslanders with them.

MICHAEL HART

Shadow Minister for Energy, Biofuels and Water Supply

