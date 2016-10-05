LETTER: Lutheran Church celebrates 140 years

THE Beth-el Lutheran Church at Lowood has a rich history dating back to the turn of the century.

THE Lutheran Church in Lowood is celebrating 140 years of Lutheranism in the Lowood Distirict on Sunday October 16, 2016.

The day will start with the unveiling of the commemorative plaque to mark the beginning of the Lutheran Church on the original suite at the church cemetery at 830am.

Followed by a Thanksgiving service at 10am in the Trinity Lutheran Church 43 Park street Lowood. Many former Pastors and members of the church will be attending.

A fellowship lunch will follow the service.

The congregation is asking members and visitors to bring along any historical information to display in the hall.

The Lutheran Church was first known as the German Lutheran Church Tarampa, it was the first public building built in 1876 in the Lowood district after many German families had selected land. Later it was named Beth-el Lutheran Church around 1896 when a second larger building was erected.

Before long this building became too small for the every growing congregation and a third church building was built in 1910. In 1938 the Church building was moved to the corner of Park and Prospect Sts. A second congregation was formed at Clarendon in 1925 and named Redeemer.

In 1938 a third Lutheran congregation built a church on the corner of Park and Ellen Sts and named it St Mark's.

The Redeemer Clarendon congregation joined with St Mark's in Lowood.

The two congregation St Mark's (ELCA) and Beth-el (UELCA) continued to operated as two separate bodies until 1976 when the two bodies former one congregation and renamed it Trinity Lutheran Congregation. In 1990 the last church building was erected on the site of the former Beth-el church.

AARON HECK

Trinity Lutheran

Church Lowood