LETTER: LNP weak on policy, strong on criticism

I SEE the LNP are still whining and spitting dummies.

Let's remember the performance of former Transport Minister Scott Emerson.

Mr Emerson rolled over on bus reform and is basically responsible for the present bus mess.

Mr Emerson failed to deliver any significant fare reform.

Unable to make the difficult move to properly reform the fare structure which has now been achieved under the present Labor Government.

Mr Emerson contributed to the botched outcomes for Redcliffe Peninsula Line and the New Generation Rollingstock projects.

Calling the present Transport Minister "gutless and incompetent" really is very sad and typical knee-jerk political mediocrity so characteristic of the LNP.

What are the LNP transport policies? Have they any?

ROBERT DOW

Rail Back on Track