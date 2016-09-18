LETTER: Listening to the local community

AT Maurice Blackburn Lawyers we believe everyone has a right to be heard, so we were excited to be a part of the Community Connections campaign with the Queensland Times.

The APN community survey gave voice to many concerns in regional areas and to be involved in bringing these issues to light, then being part of the positive changes for the future has been really rewarding.

Ipswich needs a dog park

Ipswich residents felt they needed a dog park closer to the CBD. It is now on Council's agenda and a site will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Not only is this a chance for our furry friends to be exercised, it is about creating a sense of community and building relationships between owners too.

Operation Dust Storm

Operation Dust Storm saw the emerging crisis of black lung disease placed squarely on the political agenda.

An important campaign that has seen our firm and the local media, fighting for the rights of mine workers that have been exposed to dangerous levels of coal dust in underground mines.

At Maurice Blackburn our dust diseases experts are continuing to help past and present mine workers navigate the WorkCover system and advising them on entitlements.

Project Youth

Ipswich called for better youth entertainment. Part of Maurice Blackburn's commitment to social justice includes the notion of a fair go for everyone - and that includes our young people.

Building connections and providing a sense of belonging are important stepping stones into creating a more fair and just society.

We are committed to continuing to use our expertise, skills and sense of social justice to help improve the lives of Queenslanders.

It has been wonderful being a part of the Community Connections campaign and we will continue to fight for fair in every way we can.

James Goddard,

Associate Maurice

Blackburn Ipswich