LETTER: Life under Ipswich and Brisbane's 'Berlin Wall'

One reader wants something about planning for the Springfield area where Ipswich meets Brisbane.

I LIVE at Gailes having moved there from the Gold Coast where I was a successful community lobbyist and representative for nearly a decade.

For the past eight years since I moved to Gailes, I have tried unsuccessfully to lobby the state government and my local representatives to do something about planning for the Springfield area where Ipswich City butts up to Brisbane City's tail end.

With the Ipswich Mwy upgrade, access from the Logan Mwy northbound to Brisbane was eliminated and this means that all the people in the Springfield, Camira and Gailes catchment are forced to back-peddle to Goodna to access the Ipswich Mwy eastbound there. Or otherwise to south-peddle to Springfield Lakes to access the Centenary Mwy eastbound there (where they find themselves in a car park).

This is a huge catchment and it is getting bigger every day. Councillor Tully will tell you just how congested the Centenary Mwy is at Logan Mwy and the government will tell you there is no money to upgrade the interchange. They have been saying this for around a decade now. They don't even discuss planning to access said interchange should it miraculously occur.

The problem is not helped by the fact that this epicentre of the Brisbane/Ipswich city area is divided by two major council boundaries. I believe a lot of the problems arise from cultural attitudes of our turf vs their turf and there is an abject lack of track record in both these Councils working together for the common good. We might as well be North and South Korea!

The lack of planning to ensure free movement is already costing the Ipswich side of the Berlin Wall in terms of development, growth and accessibility to jobs and business potential not to mention housing values, from the perception we live at the arse end of Ipswich and there is no world to east of us.

There are mega huge tracts of Department of Housing land in my area crying out for development but our road infrastructure cannot cope with the loads already being ask of what are just local back roads not major east west arterial linkages.

I am talking about tens of thousands of people who live west of the Ipswich Mwy effectively only having one way out to Brisbane where the jobs and the schools are they need to get to.

Put simply, the Logan Mwy is a Berlin Wall.

I have written to all stakeholders including Springfield Land Corporation.

The silence is deafening and insulting. Probably because it is too hard to talk to other bureaucrats from other jurisdictions.

Meanwhile thousands of people are forced to get to Brisbane using back roads and often this means speeding or just being bad drivers.

I have made up my mind to spend my Christmas break getting community support for fixing the problem.

SUZANNE BASSETTE

GAILES