Fly Ley to the moon for the times they are a-changing

UNDER FIRE: Minister Sussan Ley (pictured with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull) has come under fire for her recent Gold Coast trip.

"FLY me to the moon, let me play among the stars", the old song goes.

It should be "fly me to the coast, let me buy a unit and slug the tax payer for the trip".

Politician wages and benefits inflate like a helium balloon, while us plebeians wilt like a day flower at sunset.

"Set an example," cries PM Malcolm Turnbull to his ministers. Sussan Ley set the perfect example of what the white demagogues are doing in Canberra "Do as we say, not as we do".

The old conservatives have outlived their day. They're going the same way the defunct Democrats went; full of chardonnay and hot air, then nothing.

Singer Bob Dylan was right "For the times they are a changing".

ROBERT MCBEATH

Raceview