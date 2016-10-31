LETTER: Let's finish the Trail

THIS is beautiful State Heritage listed Yimbun Tunnel which can be discovered within the as yet unopened Toogoolawah - Moore section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

We, along with a number of other community groups involved with the Trail, want to see this approximately 30km section of Trail from Toogoolawah to Moore (including Yimbun, Harlin & Nurinda/Colinton in between) remediated and opened as soon as is possible.

We want everybody to enjoy experiencing Yimbun Tunnel and indeed, every section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, with their own senses.

Unfortunately, due to a shortfall of $1.1 million in the budget funding allocated by the current State Government earlier this year to open the Toogoolawah to Moore section, this leaves the completion of the Trail and in fact, the future of the entire Trail as a functioning tourism asset (as connectivity is key here), in doubt.

We have signed, supported and promoted all associated petitions in the past to lobby both council and the State Government for funding to complete the Trail.

Time has not been kind to the Trail, with funding pulled and the project effectively mothballed in 2012, following the devastating 2011 flood and ensuing 2013 flood in which State Heritage listed Harlin Bridge was lost.

The Trail, and the people and animals who use it, are ready to go and have been for some time.

We will continue to fully support any future petitions and lobbying by associated community groups involved with the Trail to have it finished and as such, have put finger to keyboard and submitted our own emails to the two State Members of Parliament's Offices through whose electorates the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail passes - Ipswich West MP, Jim Madden and Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington.

We will do whatever we can to help support the cause for getting this beautiful, rugged Trail open - which has the most outstanding Brisbane Valley Views, which has the undeniable potential to reinvigorate the entire south-east of Queensland through tourism; from the burgeoning City of Ipswich, to the proud, vibrant and historical township of Yarraman in Toowoomba.

TANYA SMITH

Friends of Brisbane Valley Rail Trail