LETTER: Let’s convert the Old Courthouse

I RECENTLY read in the QT that council is considering turning the old woollen mills into a possible IPAC (Ipswich Performing Arts Centre).



Could we consider that this project would be better suited to the Old Ipswich Courthouse, even though it is still owned by the Qld Government.



This would save money as there are not many large venues here in Ipswich to stage pop shows and stage shows and the like.



This venue could be much bigger and better than the current small Ciivic Centre.



LANCE STARR



North Booval

