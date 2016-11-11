LETTER: Lennons Circus does a good job with its animals

I AM surprised our Council wants to ban Lennon's Circus.

I have visited this circus on a number of occasions and found the animals to be in good condition and seem well off.

They are clearly trained by a reward system instead of the old fashioned punishment system as they are given tidbits during their performance.

To effectively train an animal you have to be able to really communicate with it and understand how it thinks.

A close bond can form between trainer and animal and the trainers clearly love their animals.

I believe the circus when they say they keep the animals according to rules laid down by the government.

In fact, I suspect the animals are better off than in zoos or farms as the training and performance would break the tedium of living in captivity.

When we are assessing the welfare of animals, it is important not to go by emotion and guess work, but to learn about the animals and directly observe them.

Everything I've seen about Lennon's Circus so far suggests their animals' welfare is good.

DR CLARE RUDKIN

Barellan Point