LETTER: Labor's rail bungle total incompetence

IF WE have learnt anything from Labor's epic rail fail it's that Queensland is being run by a lame duck Premier.

Over the past three weeks Annastacia Palaszczuk has put her interests ahead of the thousands of commuters affected by her government's incompetence.

The Premier hasn't even had the guts to front the media.

She instead told State Parliament she was "very angry" about the situation - no doubt a huge comfort to the thousands of affected rail commuters.

Ms Palaszczuk and Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe continue to blame everyone else for their incompetence instead of taking responsibility for this monumental stuff-up.

Minister Hinchliffe also had the gall to announce the cancellation of 70 weekend services via a late night social media post.

It just underscores the contempt this government has towards Queenslanders.

This Labor Government has been in office for nearly two years and it is about time they took responsibility for their actions instead of always blaming others.

Labor's train crisis could affect commuters for up to two years. It is inconceivable, and frankly unbelievable, that Minister Hinchliffe didn't see it coming or knew nothing about it.

If he didn't, it just goes to show how incompetent he is.

To be frank, claiming not to know anything is just as bad, if not worse, than the feeble attempts to blame others for the mess.

Or maybe former transport minister and factional rival Jackie Trad left Minister Hinchliffe a little time bomb to deal with? Irrespective, the real losers in this sordid mess of Labor's making are the commuters standing on platforms waiting for a train to come.

Hopefully Stirling Hinchliffe, who is also Commonwealth Games Minister, remembers to check whether the games pool contains water!

ANDREW POWELL

Opposition Transport spokesman