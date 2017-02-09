LETTER: Labor looking local in Springfield

The Branch has been experiencing huge growth in recent times, reflecting the growth in the area.

AS PRESIDENT of the Greater Springfield Labor Party Branch I wish to correct a few points in a recent Letter to the Editor.

For a start as yet there is no State Seat formed in the Springfield area at this time, the Branch is currently affiliated with the Bundamba SEC.

The Branch has been experiencing huge growth in recent times, reflecting the growth in the area.

If we were to become a State seat on our own we would be looking for a candidate who has strong connections to the region and has the future of region at heart including jobs for locals. Myself and approximately 90% of members are not faction members and under party rules a vote will be taken to choose the candidate which all members vote in. If a seat were to be created in our area, I can assure the public the candidate will be a Greater Springfield Branch Member.

The Greater Springfield Branch of the ALP is a dynamic group people from all walks of life who are focused on fast and efficient internet, road and rail access, standing up for our pensioners who deserved to be treated with respect and have the local area at heart.

NEIL BENNETT

Greater Springfield Labor Branch