LETTER: Keep ball rolling on common sense

PREVIOUS letters welcomed the early Christmas present to Eastern suburbs residents with the long overdue replacement of the stop sign from the motorway with a give way sign.

I wish to record the assistance of local member Jo-Ann Miller in bringing this common sense change about.

Now we have to move on other Ipswich motorway issues that experts built in that do not make sense and are being used for revenue raising.

1. Warrego Highway on-ramp to Ipswich motorway was reduced to 80kmh for 700m after the upgrade despite a better road, better barriers, better lighting etc. Increase to 100kmh.

2. Warrego off-ramp, similarly was reduced to 80km/hr. Increase to 100kmh.

3. Francis St, Redbank on-ramp, another happy hunting ground. Increase to 70kmh.

GEOFF YARHAM

Collingwood Park