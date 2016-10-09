LETTER: Is it global warming, cooling or rolling?

YESTERDAY I went to my garden to get some broccoli and beans for my dinner and the garden was in the shade.

This garden is on the north side of my home and I was surprised. I walked around the home. The sun was shining on the west side and the south side.

The sun is coming from the Tropic of Cancer to the Tropic of Capricorn which passes through Rockhampton, which is too far away to throw a stone to and far too far away to walk to.

The sun is not supposed to shine on the south side of my home; only on the east, north and west.

It's the beginning of October and the sun is supposed to be at the Tropic of Capricorn, Rockhampton, in mid-summer, in 10 weeks' time and never to shine on the south side of my home.

Check it out for yourself; walk around your home a bit before sunset.

Our planet has the huge Pacific Ocean on one side and land on the opposite side where the mega structures are; mega dams and and mega buildings and mega populations.

Our planet, a ball in space, is having many huge mega structures being built on one side.

These mega weights are pulling our planet off balance and causing it to roll, so somewhere there's more rain than normal and somewhere less rain, making perhaps desert areas become green and productive and our forest and farming areas become desert.

We may see rivers flow in the opposite direction or elsewhere to make a new Grand Canyon or Carnarvon Gorge.

Ocean currents may flow in different directions and cause Global Warming or Global Cooling.

That is what we used to call it; I call it Global Rolling.

What do you call it?

BARRY BEETHAM

Ipswich