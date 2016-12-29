32°
The Ipswich stop sign that never served its purpose

29th Dec 2016 12:28 PM

THE ramp leading off the Ipswich Motorway heading towards Redbank Plaza has a stop sign at the end of the ramp, which is a left turn only with traffic only coming from your right.

The stop sign never served its purpose, and should have been a give way sign, because you're dealing only with traffic coming from your right.

This stop sign has been placed here to my knowledge over six years and the local police wait around the corner catching unsuspecting motorists and slamming them with a huge $300 fine and demerit points.

I for one have made the mistake twice, but do not take pleasure in seeing others pay this revenue.

My point is I estimate maybe close to a thousand possibly more people have been hit with this revenue-raising trap at Redbank, but surprisingly today I drove down this ramp off the motorway only to see it has been changed to a give way sign.

The road has not changed; nothing is different to give reason to change this to give way.

I question whether or not it was supposed to have been a give way from the beginning of the road being in operation?

If so then it is a disgrace that thousands have handed out their hard-earned money for the sake of irresponsible road planning.

I for one will be seeking my fine paid back to me.

NICK ROSE


 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  letter

