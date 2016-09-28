LETTER: Ipswich people don't value jobs

RESIDENTS in Ipswich and the Fraser Coast were recently polled on what they'd most like to see in their community.



For those who don't know, the Wide Bay region had the second worst unemployment rate in Australia during 2015, and Ipswich took over that mantle in the first half of 2016.



Two regions, competing at the bottom of the pile for employment in Australia. The interesting thing was the very different responses the residents of each region had.



On the Fraser Coast, every second person said what they wanted to see most was jobs.



In Ipswich's QT, not a single person gave that response.



If I was a business, deciding on which region to set up operations in, I know which group of responses I'd want to hear.



By the way without jobs and money, there is nothing else.



Think about it.



B.D.Branch



Ipswich

