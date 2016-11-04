LETTER: Ipswich could house more public servants

RECENTLY the Deputy Premier Jackie Trad announced the construction of a housing development at the old Queensland University of Technology (QUT) Carseldine campus on Brisbane's northside.



The 42-hectare campus is currently used by the Department of Transport public servants and a day-care centre and was one of the sites identified in the government's urban renewal strategy to dispose of under-utilised property.



Will our Deputy Treasurer relocate the Transport public servants currently at Carseldine campus to Ipswich or Springfield and utilize the largest growing local government area n Queensland - Ipswich?



Can Paul Pisasale and Maha Sinnathamby talk to Jackie Trad and get the ball rolling?

ALLAN GRAY Collingwood Park



