LETTER: How to help our homeless

THERE is still time for organisations and social entrepreneurs to apply to share in the newly established $2 million Dignity First Fund to help people survive homelessness with dignity.



More than 175 groups had already expressed interest in the fund across the State, with applications closing on 30th of September.



We know that homelessness is a complex challenge and Dignity First aims to meet these challenges in new ways.



Organisations across the state are finding sophisticated ways to support people through homelessness by providing for immediate needs of people living on the streets, in cars or couch surfing.



The Dignity First Fund will support social entrepreneurs and other community organisations and initiatives outside the traditional way of thinking.



As the Member for Ipswich West, I encourage local community organisations and passionate community members to come up with exciting new ideas to tackle homelessness and apply for funding.



Our area has a lot of dedicated people working hard to make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable in our community and the Dignity First Fund is another way we can help assist people get their new ideas off the ground.



Dignity First is about supporting those ideas that promote immediate dignity for vulnerable Queenslanders.



I encourage local groups who are committed to helping provide dignity to people experiencing homelessness to apply for Dignity First funding.



Applications close 10am on 30 September 2016. To find out more or make an application for funding, go to: hpw.qld.gov.au/DignityFirst.



JIM MADDEN



Member for Ipswich West

