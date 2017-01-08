LETTER: Hospital staff deserve recognition

I WOULD like to give a big shout-out to the staff of Ipswich Hospital.

Too often these people don't receive the recognition they deserve.

On Monday, November 28, about 2pm, my GP phoned the orthopaedic registrar at Ipswich Hospital as he was concerned that my foot infection was likely to develop into osteomyelitis.

I was seen in emergency at 2.30pm and by 4.30pm I was in a room in the surgical ward. I was prepared for surgery on Tuesday, but due to some other urgent cases, I was delayed until the following day. I was discharged on the Friday and subsequently seen at out-patients on Monday, December 12, where I was given the all-clear.

Thank you to all staff for their pleasant nature and caring attention.

KEV JAMES

Raceview