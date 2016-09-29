LETTER: Hillsong tune is way off key of late with Hayne

GOODNESS me, I nearly chocked on my Vita-Brits yesterday as I read: "Hayne stunned to discover he will soon be dad".

Firstly I was astounded to know that any footballer in Australia was paid $1.2 million a season, and secondly my criticism of religious institutions, "Friends say the devout Christian, who joined the Hillsong Church in 2008."

It was then I nearly chocked, Hillsong is the newest brand name for the USA's religious cult - the Assembly of God.

From then on I was bemused to know how this devout Christian could have had 'unprotected pre-marital sex' with a lady that he only 'briefly knew' in February of this year. I note he has now moved the lady into his Gold Coast apartment and promises to support her, that is fine, but I also note there was no suggestion of 'marriage', so I expect the devout Assembly of God Christian to continue to 'live in sin'.The hypocrisy of this cult is astounding; though they have changed their name to include "Church" their standards remain concerning, last time I checked they demanded 10% of their members' earnings.

From Hayne alone that's a cool $120,000 per annum of pure profit for the officers of the cult.

SHAUN NEWMAN

Deeragun