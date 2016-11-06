LETTER: Hairy intersection needs urgent fix

In my opinion there is an urgent need for traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing at the busy Black Spot intersection of Brisbane Road and the opposite facing side streets of Gibbon and Montauban Streets - and for two reasons.

To facilitate traffic turning right from Brisbane Road into either Montauban Street or Gibbon Street; and to facilitate pedestrians both young and old, with or without children in tow, being able to get across Brisbane Road.

As East Ipswich Railway Station is at the northern end of Gibbon Street, which faces Montauban Street, many pedestrians who now have to scurry across four busy traffic lanes to and from this railway station to walk to Newtown or Eastern Heights would deeply appreciate such a facility.

CLIVE GREENSILL Newtown