33°
Opinion

LETTER: Gum trees have no place in backyards

30th Jan 2017 11:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I REFER to Glenda Carroll's letter (QT 24/01/17) regarding gum trees in suburbia and wish to offer the following comments.

On the evening of November 29, 2015, a wild storm passed over the Riverview area.

It blew over a large gum tree, more than 1m in diameter, which demolished our gazebo, garden shed, lattice and boundary fence. The gum tree was located on our neighbour's far boundary, about 30m from our house.

If the tree had been on the near-side boundary, it would have damaged/demolished our house which may have caused serious injury to us, the occupants.

The resultant insurance claim was for $7000 and we were out of pocket the excess of $250. Our neighbour did not bother to inquire if we were okay - the tree damage was clearly obvious from his rear deck. His only comment when we knocked on his door was "I did not plant the gum tree".

As a result of the anxiety and stress, my wife suffered a TIA (mild stroke) and she has ongoing health issues.

We have now outlaid about $10,000 to have two large gum trees and a number of smaller trees removed from our backyard.

Recently another one of the neighbour's trees came down over our side boundary fence in a storm. The damage was fixed at our expense.

I agree with letter writer Kev Pearce that gum trees have no place in suburban backyards. In addition, the current law should be changed to place the responsibility for all tree damage on to the owner of the tree and his insurer.

IAN WEIER

Riverview

 

Killing rabbits is not ethical Ipswich

COUNCILLOR Ireland, where is the humanity in giving rabbits a nasty virus that takes them 24-72 hours to slowly die?

HILDA NEW

Newtown

 

Public transport mess election issue

AN EARLY Queensland State Election? Focus on regional seats?

Do not forget that the majority of seats are concentrated in south-east Queensland.

The public transport mess in south-east Queensland is going to be very costly in election terms for the sitting government unless decisive moves are made to sort out the chronic public transport failure now.

The Palaszczuk Government has successfully delivered a new equitable, more affordable fare structure for south-east Queensland.

We will support policy that will deliver the necessary reforms for public transport administration and operation.

The present basket case cannot continue.

The levels of managerial incompetence are an insult. The ball is in your court, Premier Palaszczuk.

ROBERT DOW

Rail Back On Track

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  insurance letters trees

Neumann slams Trump over travel ban

Neumann slams Trump over travel ban

Shadow Immigration Minister on how President's decision will hurt Ipswich families

BOM has some bad news about this scorching weather

Paul Dooley splashes out with daughter Kobi, 9, at North Kirra Beach.

"It's a good day to be at the beach."

UPDATE: Bar booms as Kalbar pub reopens

James Baillie is the new Royal Hotel Kalbar owner along with his parents James and Donna Baillie.

Locals lined up outside waiting for doors to open.

LETTER: Gum trees have no place in backyards

UNDER REVIEW: Booval-based councillor Bruce Casos said council had to take a more realistic view of the danger of gum trees.

The responsibility for all tree damage should be on the owner

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

UPDATE: Bar booms as Kalbar pub reopens

James Baillie is the new Royal Hotel Kalbar owner along with his parents James and Donna Baillie.

Locals lined up outside waiting for doors to open.

The Angels love life on tour

The Angels will play Ipswich on April 1.

Band brings 40 years of music

REVEALED: Royal Hotel Kalbar to reopen tomorrow

FRESH FACE: James Baillie is the new Royal Hotel Kalbar owner along with his parents James and Donna Baillie.

Iconic country pub to reopen under new owners after six months

Arrival director disappointed by Amy Adams' Oscars snub

Arrival director disappointed by Amy Adams' Oscars snub

ARRIVAL'S director Denis Villeneuve has admitted he is disappointed Amy Adams wasn't nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the science fiction film.

Hollywood fires back at Donald Trump at the SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

BUT Winona Ryder’s bizarre face-pulling steals the spotlight.

Geri Horner surprised she conceived naturally at her age

Geri Horner says it is a "miracle" she conceived naturally

Emma Watson's 'crazy demands' for La La Land

Harry Potter star made too many demands for La La Land

Nicole Kidman's shock frock at the SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman's bright and sparkling dress turned heads at the SAG Awards.

KIDMAN and Mel Gibson will find out their Oscar chances today.

Pamela Anderson as you have never seen her before

Pamela Anderson looked very different to the iconic CJ from Baywatch when she attended a gala this week.

She kept her make-up to a minimum at the illustrious event

Stars hit the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

Sophie Turner arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

CHECK out the fashions from Hollywood's latest awards ceremony.

THE ENTERTAINER IS COMPLETE!

27 Wigmore Street, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 3 $429,000...

Well this beauty has got the lot! Wonderfully modernized and positioned on a nice big 1012m2 block with rear yard access to the sheds & amazing outdoor...

A Surprise Awaits

11 Geraldine Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...

&quot;IMMACULATE HIGH SET FAMILY HOME!&quot;

21 Fitzroy, Churchill 4305

House 3 2 2 $299,000

It is with great pleasure that I present this high set, clad, flood free family home that is presented to perfection! Not a thing to do but move in and enjoy the...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 ALL OFFERS...

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 1 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 $440,000

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT by Dean Stenzel

6 Coal Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $326,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 190 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 191 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $290,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

Residents will start moving in this year

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!