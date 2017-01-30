LETTER: Gum trees have no place in backyards

I REFER to Glenda Carroll's letter (QT 24/01/17) regarding gum trees in suburbia and wish to offer the following comments.

On the evening of November 29, 2015, a wild storm passed over the Riverview area.

It blew over a large gum tree, more than 1m in diameter, which demolished our gazebo, garden shed, lattice and boundary fence. The gum tree was located on our neighbour's far boundary, about 30m from our house.

If the tree had been on the near-side boundary, it would have damaged/demolished our house which may have caused serious injury to us, the occupants.

The resultant insurance claim was for $7000 and we were out of pocket the excess of $250. Our neighbour did not bother to inquire if we were okay - the tree damage was clearly obvious from his rear deck. His only comment when we knocked on his door was "I did not plant the gum tree".

As a result of the anxiety and stress, my wife suffered a TIA (mild stroke) and she has ongoing health issues.

We have now outlaid about $10,000 to have two large gum trees and a number of smaller trees removed from our backyard.

Recently another one of the neighbour's trees came down over our side boundary fence in a storm. The damage was fixed at our expense.

I agree with letter writer Kev Pearce that gum trees have no place in suburban backyards. In addition, the current law should be changed to place the responsibility for all tree damage on to the owner of the tree and his insurer.

IAN WEIER

Riverview

Killing rabbits is not ethical Ipswich

COUNCILLOR Ireland, where is the humanity in giving rabbits a nasty virus that takes them 24-72 hours to slowly die?

HILDA NEW

Newtown

Public transport mess election issue

AN EARLY Queensland State Election? Focus on regional seats?

Do not forget that the majority of seats are concentrated in south-east Queensland.

The public transport mess in south-east Queensland is going to be very costly in election terms for the sitting government unless decisive moves are made to sort out the chronic public transport failure now.

The Palaszczuk Government has successfully delivered a new equitable, more affordable fare structure for south-east Queensland.

We will support policy that will deliver the necessary reforms for public transport administration and operation.

The present basket case cannot continue.

The levels of managerial incompetence are an insult. The ball is in your court, Premier Palaszczuk.

ROBERT DOW

Rail Back On Track