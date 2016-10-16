LETTER: Government funding falls short by $1.1 million

The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail needs more funding to be fully completed.

WHEN the Palaszczuk Government announced $1.8 million to complete the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, we were advised that the funding would be sufficient to complete the Toogoolawah to Moore section with some left over for other improvements.

It subsequently transpired the funding amount was allocated with no detailed estimate of the actual cost.

At the request of the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Somerset Regional Council has subsequently undertaken a very detailed costing.

I've seen the report and I've done the tour with their engineer.

Due to the large number of creek crossings and other significant civil engineering challenges, the actual cost of completing that section alone will be $2.9 million.

The funding on offer is therefore short by $1.1 million.

This is not a question of Somerset Regional Council over-estimating the cost. The Department of Transport and Main Roads underestimated the cost.

The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail has huge potential to transform the local economies of the regions it passes through.

We've recently been engaged in discussions with major investors who wish to develop rail trail tourism, including sponsorship of a 22-seater shuttle bus and bike trailer. Their investment is contingent on a completed Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

Without sufficient funding and after all the hard work undertaken by the community to achieve a completed Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, this project may be dead in the water.

We support Somerset Regional Council in calling for the Palaszczuk Government to deliver a completed Brisbane Valley Rail Trail as promised.

PAUL HEYMANS

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Assoc.