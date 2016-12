Show your children the simple things in life. Let them be kids.

INSTEAD of making a lists of new year resolutions just think positive and spend time outdoors with your children.

Get them off the iPads and computers.

Technology is changing us fast. But don't let technology take over your lives.

Happy New Year everyone.

I hope you all have a good one!

NATALIE SPRINGALL

Ipswich