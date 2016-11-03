LETTER: Get the facts right on asylum seekers

Asylum-seekers sit on a police boat as they arrive at a seaport in Merak, Banten Province, Indonesia

IF F Carroll from Moorooka is going to express an opinion about Australia's asylum seeker policy then it should be based on accurate facts.

Most Australians do not "object to new arrivals reaching our shores in rickety boats".

The Australian Election Study that has been surveying voters on social policy since 1987 reported after the 2013 election that only 43.2% of voters agreed with the policies of both major parties of sending asylum seekers who arrive by boat to Papua New Guinea rather than allowing them to settle in Australia.

A poll commissioned by The Australia Institute in June 2016 showed that 63% of respondents wanted asylum seekers who arrived by boat settled in Australia.

Furthermore, Kevin Rudd did not make an agreement with Indonesia, he made it with PNG.

F Carroll should bear in mind the words of Karl Kruszelnicki: "Get the facts, then have an opinion; not the other way around"

KEN ALDERTON

One Mile