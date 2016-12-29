LETTER: Finally! Some good customer service

My husband and I were made to feel special on our 55th wedding anniversary thanks to the staff at Jets Leagues Club.

ON NOVEMBER 9 my husband and I quietly went to our favourite club of many decades to celebrate our 55th wedding anniversary.

After waiting for some time, a member of the catering staff approached us and asked us to go to the back of a line of about 20 people.

As my husband and I were there first and waited about 20 minutes already, I was deeply offended and we walked out.

We drove to Ipswich Jets Leagues Club and though we were not members, we were instantly welcomed and signed up.

We were welcomed into the restaurant and they found a special table there for two. The meal was superb.

I would never go anywhere else now.

The staff were all angels.

D LEONARD

Brassall