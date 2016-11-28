LETTER: Fans priced out of rugby league games

Woe betide anybody who attempts to take their own food into the grounds to save money and eat food that is not riddled with fat and sugar.

I READ in the paper today that John Grant, commission chairman of the NRL, stated that one of the reasons for reneging on the original funding arrangement for NRL clubs was "declining participation rates”.

It is unclear what is meant by participation rate, but if it refers to lowered attendance at matches, then there is a perfectly logical reason.

Mr Grant should get out of his air-conditioned office and expensive corporate boxes at rugby league matches and mix with the plebs who keep the game running.

He would then realise that the game is being priced out of the pocket of ordinary working-class people.

Aside from the cost of entering the ground to watch the game, the family is then confronted with the exorbitant rip-off costs of beverages and food available at the ground.

Most of this food is certainly not recommended by any dietician as being good value and healthy, particularly for diabetics.

Until rugby league understands that not all people are in the financial position of being able to continue paying the unrealistic prices of attending a match, there will continue to be a declining participation rate.

At the current unattainable costs of attending a State of Origin match, the gloss will wear off these games for those on a normal wage.

It will eventually become strictly for the upper class to socialise and the actual game will be of no consequence.

This is not what the "working-class game” is supposed to be about and certainly has nothing to do with the origins of the game.

DOUG MOSES

East Ipswich