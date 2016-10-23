LETTER: Extending trading won’t be good for all

In various specific locations across Queensland, there was a very compelling argument for retail trading hours to be extended, as the Palaszczuk government has proceeded to act upon.

Particularly in high volume tourist centres, such as the Gold and Sunshine Coast, where you have a lot of interstate and foreign visitors at any one time, it's hard to argue against unrestricted trading hours to allow local traders to open their doors precisely according to tourist numbers and "fluctuating demand".

In such locations, business operators, small and large, should be able to make their own determination as to what is feasible and what isn't as to how many hours a day they open for trade.

But in your typical urban region, already struggling small retailers, notably convenience stores and speciality shops in smaller shopping centre complexes, are going to be hammered to the wall by the new extended trading hours regime.

Besides the damage it will do to small retailers in many areas of Queensland, is that it will promote people to spend beyond their means and rack up even more credit card debt.

Shops could open their doors 24 hours a day, like one misguided Queensland mayor is pushing for, but the fact is people have only got do much money to spend in any case - as in real money, not the plastic kind.

TIM BADRICK

Toogoolawah