Expanded service to help area's farmers

IRRIGATORS living downstream of Wivenhoe Dam will be able to receive specific information about dam releases as part of an improved service provided by Seqwater.

Seqwater has expanded its dam release notification service to assist Mid Brisbane River irrigators better prepare for major weather events.

The free dam release notification service allows south-east Queenslanders to sign up to receive information about flood water releases from Seqwater dams via email, text message or recorded messages on the phone.

The new subscription offering - called the Mid Brisbane River Irrigators group - will help irrigators protect their infrastructure, such as pumps, from potential inundation.

Subscribers will be alerted at least 24 hours before potential flood releases start, with notifications based on rainfall forecasts issued from the Bureau of Meteorology.

The notifications will be updated daily until the flood releases commence or the threat of flood-producing rain is no longer current.

Once it becomes apparent that flood releases from Wivenhoe Dam will be necessary, the service aims to give irrigators at least six hours' notice before any water is released.

The notifications will provide information on the impact of flood water on bridges and crossings downstream of Wivenhoe Dam and to any flood warnings issued from BoM.

By providing the earliest possible indication of flood releases from Wivenhoe Dam, we hope this service will help irrigators in making well-considered decisions to prevent potential damage to their infrastructure.

MIKE FOSTER

Seqwater spokesman