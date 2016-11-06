LETTER: Even the academics can get it wrong

F CARROLL of Moorooka needs to do some "fact" checking before rushing into print (QT 04/11).

Perhaps he might then be able to explain how a minor agreement with Indonesia, tightening visa requirement for Iranians, could result in a 63% drop in arrivals in August 2013 when Immigration Department statistics show that Iranians only represented 24% of all arrivals for 2012/13 and reached a high of 40% in the September quarter of 2013.

I noticed the article in The Guardian on 11 March 2014 by Professor Robert Manne. It appears that he has not been reading the work of his academic colleagues at Monash University's Mapping Australia's Population Unit. They give the results of 60 opinion polls on asylum seekers taken between September 2013 and December 2015 by organisations as varied as Essential Research, Newspoll, the Australian National University, Lowy Institute and the Scanlon Foundation.

Despite the variety of aspects of asylum seeker policy, not one showed that a majority of Australians were "hostile", however, eight of the polls did show that asylum seeker policy did not affect the way Australia voted.

KEN ALDERTON One Mile