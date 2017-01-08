LETTER: Don't own a pet you can't look after

REGARDING the QT story about the dumping of animals.

Why is any pet rescue service accepting unwanted pets when it is the responsibility of their owner to get them to the nearest vet to put them to sleep.

The limited places that are available in all services are for those animals in need not to be dumped.

The stress it causes the pets who are waiting for their owners to come back is very sad.

Yes there are some legitimate reasons for surrenders which doesn't include moving and renting and those who blame an animal because they are having a bad day.

If you are not a responsible person/family don't own an animal.

MARY CLEAVER

Laidley