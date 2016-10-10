LETTER: Do we really want a plebiscite?

DO WE really want to be ear-bashed for the next five months by proponents and opponents of same-sex marriage? Turnbull knows what we think, we know what we think.



Innumerable opinion polls tell us that the majority of Australian citizens want to let same sex couples marry.



Now a poll carried out by the Australian newspaper (not known for its left wing tendencies) has shown that over 60% of people would vote 'yes', and less than 40% still want a plebiscite.



Forget your "mandate" Turnbull, stop listening to your far right faction and let parliament do its job.



CLARE RUDKIN



BARELLAN POINT

