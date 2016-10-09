26°
News

LETTER: Developer does right by our history

9th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
VISION: Local businessman Martin Sammut is putting his stamp on the Ipswich CBD.
VISION: Local businessman Martin Sammut is putting his stamp on the Ipswich CBD. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESIDENTS of Ipswich are very lucky to have people of the like of Martin Sammut, with such vision and willing to make the effort to keep our heritage intact.

The Top of Town is a pleasure to see, but it's a pity he wasn't around when the old Bayards and Commonwealth Bank were demolished.

The heart of Ipswich was lost when Reid's burned down but the council seem to have no interest in specifying that any new buildings constructed have a facade that replicates what was there before.

Instead, we have this monstrosity of glass and steel.

I'm all for progress but you would think seeing we are supposed to be the heritage city, that consideration would be made on what the building looks like instead of plain lifeless buildings with no character whatsoever.

Let's hope the new stages set to start in the CBD have a strong heritage theme this time.

LOIS

Yamanto

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich, property development, top of town

LETTER: Is it global warming, cooling or rolling?

LETTER: Is it global warming, cooling or rolling?

What do you call it?

Getting to know your teen self

CATCHING UP: High school reunions are renowned for throwing up awkward moments.

Reunion sparks memories

Our woollen mills were one and only

The weaving loom and the Queensland Woolen Manufacturing Co in the 1930s.

Times Past with QT columnist Beryl Johnston

Help stop this toxic rural pest

FIREWEED: This class 2 pest plant is toxic to livestock.

Farmers asked to help rid the region of pest

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

New Orpheus production puts Superstar on stage

Orpheus Chorale is presenting Jesus Christ Superstar.

This is a production not to be missed

Latest deals and offers

New Orpheus production puts Superstar on stage

New Orpheus production puts Superstar on stage

This modern version sets the last week of Jesus' life in the context of a rock concert.

Simon Cowell beefs up security after robbery

Simon Cowell

Celebrities beef up security after Kim Kardashian robbed

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar.

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world

Brock mini-series will get hearts racing

Matthew Le Nevez plays Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock. Supplied by Channel 10.

MATT Le Nevez portrays Australian great Peter Brock in Ten's biopic

Things to do around Ipswich this weekend

Get your pet blessed this Sunday.

Here's a list of activities to entertain the family this weekend

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

Simply Charming!

9 Lawrence Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 OFFERS FROM...

Outstanding opportunity to secure this wonderful property. Owner says SELL! This stunning and delightful home was built around 1900 and offers the warmth and...

Invest, Invest, Invest

124 Eric Street, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Great investment opportunity this well kept 3 bedroom home is a fantastic opportunity for a first time investor or seasoned entrepreneur looking to capitalize a...

Dreams Start Here!!

3 Walsh St, Newtown 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $279,000...

Yes that's right, “DREAMS START HERE”. Located in one of Ipswich's most desirable suburbs, Newtown, sits this magnificent 2034m2 block of land. This...

Absolute Perfection

44 Lakeview Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 5 2 2 $465,000...

This luxury property is sure to impress any buyer with its manicured lawns and is located in a quiet street with quality homes surrounding it. As you approach you...

GREAT LOCATION SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

28 Andrew Walker Drive, Goodna 4300

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This stunning modern home is sure to impress all buyers looking for a large family home in a great location, built in 2011 this home has a 2 living...

HUGE house on a HUGE block = HUGE POTENTIAL!!

4 Rufous Crescent, Brookwater 4300

House 5 2 2 $650,000

Your search is finally over! This stunning property is being offered for sale for the first time... Located in the beautiful Brookwater estate, this home is...

Flexible 4 Bedrooms

35 Maller Crescent, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $335,000

This home is within walking distance to primary and high schools, sports fields and the new large Redbank Plains shopping centre, due to open in November. With 4...

GREAT INVESTMENT

10 Eureka Court, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 1 1 $280,000 Neg

Situated on the high side of a cul-de-sac, this property is close to the new Fern Brooke Estate which offers new schools, new shops and the new sporting...

Summer&#39;s Entertainer

26 Discovery Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 Offers Over...

Start the summer off with purchasing a luxury home which has everything a family will ever want. Enjoy the hot summer months splashing around in the spectacular...

Development potential

2 Sturt Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 3 $363,000

Potential for second dwelling (eg. granny flat) subject to council approvals A full length covered patio at the front and another large covered patio to the rear...

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?