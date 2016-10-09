LETTER: Developer does right by our history

RESIDENTS of Ipswich are very lucky to have people of the like of Martin Sammut, with such vision and willing to make the effort to keep our heritage intact.

The Top of Town is a pleasure to see, but it's a pity he wasn't around when the old Bayards and Commonwealth Bank were demolished.

The heart of Ipswich was lost when Reid's burned down but the council seem to have no interest in specifying that any new buildings constructed have a facade that replicates what was there before.

Instead, we have this monstrosity of glass and steel.

I'm all for progress but you would think seeing we are supposed to be the heritage city, that consideration would be made on what the building looks like instead of plain lifeless buildings with no character whatsoever.

Let's hope the new stages set to start in the CBD have a strong heritage theme this time.

LOIS

Yamanto