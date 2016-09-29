LETTER: Dance hall memories flood back

Joan Gauldie and her husband Denis. They met ballroom dancing at Cloudland.

I WAS intrigued by your recent story on Mrs Joan Gauldie tripping the light fantastic at Cloudland in Brisbane in the 1950s (QT27/09)

But in that era young people didn't have to go to Brisbane to indulge in ballroom dancing or to meet with the opposite sex.

There were regular Saturday night dances at School of Arts halls all over the district: Peak Crossing, Kalbar, Harrisville to name a few.

The Marburg Dance is the last survivor. Closer into town there were regular dances at the old Trades Hall in Nicholas Street, the old hall at St Paul's Church and the main pavilion at the Showgrounds.

High School dances were held at all of these city venues at least once a term.

All the young local lads learnt ballroom dancing and turned up at these dances to meet the local lasses, all under the watchful eye of the young ladies' female relatives who would dispatch a young child to worry any couple they thought might look like sinning.

This dancing scene was not only confined to Ipswich. I met my wife at a Teacher's College dance in Newcastle.

All so much easier in the 1950s

KEN ALDERTON

One Mile