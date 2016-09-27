LETTER: Cuts just hurting the poor, not the rich

I WRITE on behalf of my fellow disadvantaged Australians who are struggling along with their lives and are losing charitable institutions formerly funded by our federal government.



These include help with legal advice and other charitable help for the three million Australians living below the poverty line, some of these people are the working poor, for whom only part time or casual work is available.



We have patiently waited for three long years to be given some assistance but sadly the opposite is happening we are in fact losing benefits and in NSW even the public hospitals have been privatised, restricting the poor even further.



It is inhumane to charge sick people to park at hospitals yet it happens throughout the country.



Of course the federal government cut $50 Billion out of the Health portfolio in 2014 and have never replaced the funding in any subsequent budgets.



Australia used to be a land of hope and aspiration, in the past three years it has been turned into a nation of no hope and desperation for a big slice of our population, and we have had a gut full of it.



It's time for 'the fair go' to make a comeback in this country, we've had enough and we're not going to take it anymore.



SHAUN NEWMAN, Deeragun

