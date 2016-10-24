26°
Opinion

Crew numbers affecting train services

24th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
RAIL FAIL: Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow wants to know why there are not enough train crew to deliver a normal train timetable.
RAIL FAIL: Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow wants to know why there are not enough train crew to deliver a normal train timetable. Inga Williams IR140314TRANSLINK1

CAN someone in government please explain to a very concerned public what are the true reasons why there are not enough train crew available to deliver the normal train timetable?

A detailed comprehensive statement is required.

Waffle rolled out by various spokespeople is meaningless. We all want to know the actual circumstances of why there are not enough train crew.

We understand that under the Newman Government there were cuts made to train driver tutors and driver trainers, and they also got rid of most of the inspectors.

This left Queensland Rail in a difficult position to train new train crew quickly.

But surely these shortfalls should have been foreseen, and attempts to roll out the new train timetable to coincide with the opening of the Redcliffe Peninsula line with inadequate crews be realised as problematic?

Of concern is how this cancellation mess is going to be resolved.

What little confidence is left in our public transport is rapidly disappearing.

ROBERT DOW, Goodna

From Tuesday to Thursday please see the new interim timetable below:

Service alterations:

The 4.14am Bowen Hills to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Bowen Hills at 4.39am.

The 4.42am Park Road to Ferny Grove train is been cancelled. The next train will depart Park Road at 5.07am.

The 4.52am Roma Street to Northgate train will now start at Park Road station at 4.42am.

The 4.57am Northgate to Cleveland train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 5.12am.

The 5.47am Ferny Grove to Coopers Plains train is cancelled. The next train will depart Ferny Grove at 6.02am.

The 5.54am Cleveland to Central train is cancelled. The next train will depart Cleveland at 6.09am.

The 6.07am Shorncliffe to Central train is cancelled. The next train will depart Shorncliffe at 6.24am.

The 6.19am Northgate to Park Road train is cancelled from Northgate to Bowen Hills. The next train will depart Northgate at 6.24am.

The 6.39am Cleveland to Bowen Hills train is cancelled. The next train will depart Cleveland at 6.54am.

The 6.47am Central to Cleveland train is cancelled. The next train will depart Central at 7.02am.

The 6.49am Northgate to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 6.57am.

The 6.51am Springfield Central to Bowen Hills train is cancelled. The next train will depart Springfield Central at 7.03am.

The 6.58am Central to Shorncliffe train is cancelled. The next train will depart Central at 7.13am.

The 6.59am Beenleigh to Central train will run express from Kuraby to Salisbury station.

The 7.10am Kippa-Ring to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Kippa-Ring at 7.16am.

The 7.19am Northgate to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 7.26am.

The 7.23am Caboolture to Central train will stop all stations from Caboolture to Petrie then run express from Petrie to Bowen Hills.

The 7.29am Caboolture to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 7.35am.

The 7.39am Shorncliffe to Bowen Hills train train is cancelled. The next train will depart Shorncliffe at 7.54am.

The 7.49am Northgate to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 7.57am.

The 8.09am Cleveland to Central train is cancelled. The next train will depart Cleveland at 8.24am.

The 8.10am Ferny Grove to Park Road train is cancelled. The next train will depart Ferny Grove at 8.17am.

The 8.19am Northgate to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 8.27am.

The 9.13am Central to Shorncliffe train is cancelled. The next train will depart Central at 9.43am.

The 10.37am Ipswich to Central train is cancelled from Ipswich to Redbank. The next train will depart Ipswich at 11.07am.

The 12.07pm Roma Street to Coopers Plains train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 12.22pm.

The 1.10pm Coopers Plains to Ferny Grove train is cancelled. The next train will depart Coopers Plains at 1.25pm.

The 2.32pm Ferny Grove to Bowen Hills train is cancelled. The next train will depart Ferny Grove at 2.47pm.

The 2.46pm Bowen Hills to Springfield Central train is cancelled. The next train will depart Bowen Hills at 3.04pm.

The 3.08pm Ipswich to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Ipswich at 3.26pm.

The 3.26pm Ipswich train will run express from Darra to Milton stopping only at Indooroopilly.

The 3.30pm Roma Street to Springfield Central train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 3.48pm.

The 3.49pm Park Road to Ferny Grove train is cancelled. The next train will depart Park Road at 3.57pm.

The 4.47pm Roma Street to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 4.54pm.

The 5.03pm Bowen Hills to Cleveland train is cancelled. The next train will depart Bowen Hills at 5.11pm.

The 5.34pm Bowen Hills to Ipswich train is cancelled. The next train will depart Bowen Hills at 5.46pm.

The 6.24pm Cleveland to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Cleveland at 6.39pm.

The 7.57pm Northgate to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 8.12pm.

The 8.37pm Ipswich to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Ipswich at 9.07pm.

The 9.54pm Roma Street to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 10.09pm.

The 10.42pm Northgate to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 10.57pm.

The 11.24pm Roma Street to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 11.39pm.

The 12.12am Northgate to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 12.27am.

 

For Friday please see the new interim timetable below:

Service alterations:

The 4.14am Bowen Hills to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Bowen Hills at 4.39am.

The 4.42am Park Road to Ferny Grove train is been cancelled. The next train will depart Park Road at 5.07am.

The 4.57am Northgate to Cleveland train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 5.12am.

The 5.18am Beenleigh to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Beenleigh at 5.33am.

The 5.47am Ferny Grove to Coopers Plains train is cancelled. The next train will depart Ferny Grove at 6.02am.

The 7.10am Ferny Grove to Park Road train is cancelled. The next train will depart Ferny Grove at 7.17am.

The 7.19am Northgate to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 7.27am.

The 7.25am Ferny Grove to Park Road train is cancelled. The next train will depart Ferny Grove at 7.32am.

The 7.29am Caboolture to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 7.35am.

The 8.19am Northgate to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 8.27am.

The 9.01am Bowen Hills to Ferny Grove train is cancelled. The next train will depart Bowen Hills at 9.16am.

The 9.05am Roma Street to Cannon Hill train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 9.20am.

The 9.22am Roma Street to Coopers Plains train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 9.37am.

The 9.39am Park Road to Doomben train is cancelled. The next train will depart Park Road at 10.39am.

The 9.47am Ferny Grove to Coopers Plains train is cancelled. The next train will depart Ferny Grove at 10.02am.

The 10.03am Bowen Hills to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Bowen Hills at 10.18am.

The 10.10am Coopers Plains to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Coopers Plains at 10.25am.

The 10.28am Doomben to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Doomben at 10.58am.

The 10.31am Cannon Hill to Roma Street train is cancelled from Cannon Hill to Park Road. The next train will depart Cannon Hill at 10.46am.

The 10.42am Northgate to Cannon Hill train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 10.57am.

The 10.49am Coopers Plain to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Coopers Plains at 10.55am.

The 11.31am Cannon Hill to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Cannon Hill at 11.46am.

The 12.22pm Roma Street to Coopers Plains train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 12.37pm.

The 12.31pm Bowen Hills to Ferny Grove train is cancelled. The next train will depart Bowen Hills at 12.46pm.

The 12.42pm Northgate to Cannon Hill train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 12.57pm.

The 12.45pm Roma Street to Springfield Central train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 1.15pm.

The 1.10pm Coopers Plains to Ferny Grove train is cancelled. The next train will depart Coopers Plains at 1.25pm.

The 1.17pm Ferny Grove to Coopers Plains train is cancelled. The next train will depart Ferny Grove at 1.32pm.

The 1.31pm Cannon Hill to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Cannon Hill at 1.46pm.

The 1.39pm Springfield Central to Roma Street train is cancelled.The next train will depart Springfield Central at 1.09pm.

The 2.01pm Cannon Hill to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Cannon Hill at 2.16pm

The 2.18pm Roma Street to Kippa-Ring train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 2.39pm.

The 2.40pm Coopers Plains to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Coopers Plains at 2.55pm.

The 2.42pm Northgate to Bowen Hills train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 2.57pm.

The 3.12pm Northgate to Cleveland train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 3.27pm.

The 3.32pm Roma Street to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 3.37pm.

The 4.19pm Bowen Hills to Springfield Central train is cancelled. The next train will depart Bowen Hills at 4.22pm.

The 4.32pm Northgate to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 4.37pm.

The 4.40pm Bowen Hills to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 4.43pm.

The 4.52pm Park Road to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Park Road at 4.57pm.

The 4.54pm Roma Street to Shorncliffe train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 5.09pm.

The 4.54pm Cleveland to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Cleveland at 5.09pm.

The 5.05pm Roma Street to Manly train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 5.20pm.

The 5.17pm Roma Street to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 5.19pm.

The 5.19pm Bowen Hills to Springfield Central train is cancelled. The next train will depart Bowen Hills at 5.22pm.

The 5.39pm Shorncliffe to Roma Street train is cancelled from Shorncliffe to Northgate. The next train will depart Shorncliffe at 5.54pm.

The 5.54pm Roma Street to Shorncliffe train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 6.09pm.

The 7.22pm Roma Street to Park Road train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 7.37pm.

The 7.52pm Roma Street to Park Road train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 8.07pm.

The 9.24pm Roma Street to Northgate train is cancelled. The next train will depart Roma Street at 9.39pm.

The 10.12pm Northgate to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 10.27pm.

The 12.12am Northgate to Roma Street train is cancelled. The next train will depart Northgate at 12.27am.

The 12.54am Roma Street to Northgate train is cancelled. This is the last service for the evening.

Ipswich Queensland Times

