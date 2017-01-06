LETTER: Coalminers need to clean-up their mess

No person today would accept the work conditions under which latter-day miners had to endure. They are left with the legacy of respiratory health problems.

We have reaped a benefit by way of local financial stability and comforts of off-line infrastructure benefits in local communities.

It is now time we stepped away from coal/gas mining activities. A classic example of what we are now expected to accept is the cost of belated problems as a result of coal mining.

Sink holes appearing unexpectedly in roads and back yards. Great swathes of scarred, un-repairable country.

Still we are expected to "get behind" such abominations as extending Acland mining. Time to re-assess. No more coal mining until all the residual mess is cleaned up in its entirety. No more bartering, clean all the mess up.

BOB FOWKE

Regency Downs