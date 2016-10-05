LETTER: Climate change myth is just that

Floodwater surges down the River Torrens in Adelaide last week.

IT'S amazing how people still cling to the myth of anthropogenic climate change.

Remember the babbling of Ross Garnaut and Tim Flannery how Australia would be a dust bowl, dams never filling again; the Armageddon of nature?

What happened?

Dams full, floods, rain and more rain.

Floods in Forbes NSW.

The hoax of anthropogenic climate change makes the Piltdown man, 1912, and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Fairy hoax pale into insignificance by comparison.

There is big money in the climate myth, and more interesting, control of the populace.

There is none so blind as those who just don't want to see, who believe that politicians at the stroke of a pen can change the weather patterns.

Maybe Doyle was right, fairies in the garden?

ROBERT MCBEATH

Raceview