LETTER: Church folk have nothing to fear from same sex marriage

ROBERT McBeath is right - there is a separation of church and state (QT Friday 30 Sept).

This is why Christian interpretations of the bible have no place in defining marriage.

And he can rest easy. All government representatives have agreed that ministers of religion and religious organisations will be allowed to refuse gay weddings.

Even the Australian Marriage Equality national spokeswoman, Shirleene Robinson, has said "churches would continue to be free to select which couples they marry after any changes to the Marriage Act”.

CLARE RUDKIN

Barellan Point