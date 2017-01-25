LETTER: Centrelink robot not a good idea

CONTACT: It's better to deal with people face-to-face, says a reader.

CENTRELINK'S robo-assistant Roxy raises a myriad of issues.

Customer-facing: Lack of personality; lack of empathy.

Internally: Eliminating employment opportunities; putting people out of work, on welfare, using Centrelink versus working, getting paid, and being self-supporting.

Culturally: Deflecting responsibility for unclear, incomplete, incorrect advice.

This last point concerns me the most, especially given Centrelink's recent debacle and inappropriate algorithms determining who does or does not owe Centrelink money and near-robotic, threatening (to some) letters demanding payment.

I have too much experience in government IT departments and their subcontractors to have any faith that such a system would meet its human customers' needs.

If Roxy becomes a reality and if I ever need Centrelink assistance, I'll learn the fastest way to "talk to a human" and then use that option exclusively.

JUDY BAMBERGER

O'Connor