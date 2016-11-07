LETTER: Cartoon depicted QR was losing its way

AS A railway employee in the mid 1990s I began to sense a change in the overall operation, management and the direction QR was experiencing, so much so that in 1997 I pencilled a cartoon entitled QR Goalposts.

This cartoon (pictured) was a feature in my workspace for some time and I was presented with a framed copy on my retirement day in 2005.

The three decades featured in the cartoon reflected my observations from within QR and unbeknown to me at that time, provided an uncanny prediction.

I had likened Queensland Railways in the 1970s to goalposts that were true, straight and strong with flags flying, forever steadfast as if welded to the rails.

By the 1990s I saw the goalposts as being somewhat out of shape, with torn flags, mounted on wheels and generally moving (along the tracks)

However it was the remnants of the goalposts, a missing section of rail and the broken sleepers depicted in the third decade in the cartoon together with the year and question mark that is most interesting.

It was the State Labor Government's action selling the freight arm together with some workshops of QR in 2010 that has obviously led to the overall demise of the once strong entity.

The trials and tribulations currently being experienced by QR customers may yet prove to be insignificant in comparison to what could possibly happen safety wise if the government and QR do not get their act together.

The setting of realistic goals and having competent experienced Railway people run the Railway must be paramount, as was the case in the 1970's.

JOHN GRAHAM

North Ipswich