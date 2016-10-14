LETTER: Carers are doing a wonderful job

THIS week we are celebrating the unsung heroes of Ipswich during National Carers Week.

In Australia 1.9 billion hours are spent each year by carers looking after their loved ones.

I am in awe of the efforts of carers - it is because of them that those who they care for can remain in their communities living fulfilling, normal lives. This is why I really want to thank them and continue to support them.

Besides that, carers make an enormous contribution to our communities as well as our national economy. Should all carers decide to stop performing their caring role, it would cost the country $60.3 billion per year to replace those supports - that's over $1 billion per week.

Anybody could become a carer, at any age and from all walks of life. National Carers Week provides us with a chance to show our appreciation and learn about carers and caring in Australia.

The Queensland Government has set up the Carer Business Discount Card to recognise and support carers, we would also like to encourage Queensland businesses to become carer friendly workplaces.

JENNIFER HOWARD

MP Ipswich