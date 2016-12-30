LETTER: Beware of double- dipping taxi drivers

IT IS way past time that maxi-taxi drivers received a lift payment for loading and unloading wheelchair passengers.

The recently announced $20 payment is generous by any measure, but probably few people realise there can be quite an amount of work (and time) involved.

It has been common practice (and fair enough too) for the cabbie to turn the meter on when alighting to load a chair into the vehicle.

At the journey's end, the fare is settled and the driver unloads (at the cost of his/her time). Now there is a lift payment in place, there must be a guarantee, at the pain of severe penalty, greedy drivers don't double-dip and turn the meter on before loading.

This is something wheelchair passengers and their carers must be aware of, and on the look out for.

KEV PEARCE

Raceview