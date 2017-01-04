LETTER: Assets test creates lose-lose situation

ONCE there was no asset test, just an income test.

People with substantial assets were parking them in low interest earning bank deposits and getting a full pension, so an asset test was introduced in March 1985 and part pensions were adjusted so that they would top up what could be earned at term account interest rates to a level similar to the full pension.

People were then forced to make their assets earn income.

This was fair because it enabled people to retain their assets and be as little as possible dependent on government hand-outs. It was not designed to force people to dispose of their assets.

But under the new system, people with moderate assets which are insufficient to earn a liveable income have lost all or part of their pension.

If their assets can earn sufficient to live on, they will be unaffected because they didn't get a pension in the first place. And those with smaller assets will probably see a small increase in their pension. It is those caught in the middle who will be hardest hit.

I have calculated how it affects single people with their own home, but the pattern will be replicated under different circumstances - just different figures. Last year, if we had assets less than $793,750, we could get a small part pension.

The new cut off point is $542,000. So, assuming I had $600,000 invested in the bank, I could earn $635.00 pf, and topped up by the pension of $276 pf a total of $911.00 pf. Now under the new system, I would have to live on $635.00 pf! If my assets are $500,000, I will be able to earn $529.00 pf on a term account and will get a small part pension of $141.00 pf bringing my income up to $670.00 pf - still inadequate.

Things only get better once I have below $400,000 when my income will only be less than the full pension by $57.00 pf. Below that, pensioners do better under the new system, and the full pension is a whole $22.00 pf more. Those with assets of just $289,000 will be the best off - a whole $39.00 pf better off. Oh! the largesse!

So, if I downsize from say $500,000 to $400,000, my pension will increase from $426.00 pf to $441.00 pf.

I wonder who the genius was who thought this up.

A lose-lose situation.

CLARE RUDKIN

Barellan Point