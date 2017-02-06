LETTER: Action required on Yamanto bat colony

Re: A Time to Kill article, Sat 28 Jan 2017

There has been so much talk but so little action by the Queensland Government and Ipswich City Council on the Yamanto bat colony.

The Environment Minister says culling the colony is the last resort but only after the ICC has done all it can.

Early last year they cleared some land. It helped for a while but then they came back in greater numbers than before.

The only other thing the council can do is to try to move them away from this area and then cut back the trees.

Council has said it won't do that as it only becomes a problem for another lot of residents. What other options are there that the council will fund?

It always comes back to money.

This colony can only be culled, so the "problem" is taken care of, once and for all.

Then these people can go back to living a normal life.

The ICC need to make that decision quickly and don't stuff around talking about it at the meetings so the Queensland Government can get started and provide the necessary funding to cull this colony.

Imagine if you had a neighbour's dog barking day and night at the fence.

The dog never moves from this position so his poo has built up and is giving off a terrible stench.

You complain to the council but their hands are tied because this dog is a protected breed and cannot be touched.

Imagine if this dog barked for seven years and you have had to put up with it.

It would drive you "batty" for sure. Try to imagine how that would affect your home life. Now imagine that 1 dog is now a colony of thousands of bats. The deafening noise and nauseating smell. You can't imagine unless you live with them day and night.

JULIE NESS

Churchill