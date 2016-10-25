LETTER: Abbott needs to stick to the real facts

WHEN the Adler gun debate erupted in parliament last week, Malcolm Turnbull was lauding Tony Abbott as his "illustrious predecessor”.

That night Abbott went on the 7.30 report and denied to Leigh Sales that his office was aware of any deal made with Senator David Leyonhjelm while he was prime minister.

On the following day it is alleged that Immigration Minister, Peter Dutton, urged Abbott to clarify his position in parliament because an email was likely to emerge showing that Abbott's government was indeed aware of the trade-off. According to at least three Liberal MPs, Abbott reneged on his undertaking to do just that. Michael Keenan, Peter Dutton and Malcolm Turnbull, more emphatically, felt compelled to rebuff Abbott's claims.

The former prime minister needs to realise that one cannot, ala Donald Trump, credibly deny something when there is incontrovertible evidence that what you are saying is simply not correct.

F. CARROLL

Moorooka