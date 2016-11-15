NOW is the time for Pauline Hanson and One Nation to strike in Queensland.

The fire-haired figure who courts the angry, the dejected and the fearful has never had a better shot at galvanising voters to her cause and positioning her party as a serious force in state politics.

The ruling Labor Government barely has the support to hold on to power - it was elected under protest as Queenslanders rushed away from the incompetence of the LNP under Campbell Newman.

Ms Hanson said on Wednesday it was time to "get a One Nation person to lead the state of Queensland".

What do you think about this? Do we need a One Nation person to lead the state of Queensland? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Rick Greinke - "Absolutely. Let's make Queensland great... again!" Ailsa Walsh - "Sorry it was never great... unless you're white."

Cam Jay - "Let's just say if a man with no political priors can take the lead of the USA, then I'm sure anyone can lead a state."

Shell Be - "No thank you! Someone who listens, not says they listen then doesn't listen. Good to tell people what they want to here, perfect politician! Enjoying it she is, playing people for fools!"

Leslie Jane Williams - "Why do people think this women is good for anything... just because she says what she thinks? Big deal... I can say what I think too but that does not make me a good leader. What it makes her and her party... are bigots and racists!" Rodney Smith - "At least she has a go, and is gutsy." Leslie Jane Williams - "Has a go at what? Being a bigot? That's a good endorsement....lol."

David Harris - "I am pretty sure that there can be no logical argument against the fact that she is a bigot and a racist. She stands a platform of xenophobia. The first time it was the Asians, this time it's the Muslims. Next time it will be the Martians. She takes the temperature of the naiive and sometimes poorly educated popluace and then uses that to get votes."

Paul Barsby - "God yes, and if any tree hugger left wing type of person replies with I'm a idiot... look at the cost of living in QLD."

Rachael Goodes - "After the debacles we have had and what has just gone down in America - I officially give up on trying to understand politics. It doesnt make sense even at the best of times."

David Harris - "I would move to NSW if this twit was premier."

Tabetha Woodward-xenides - "lol, she's better than Trump."