LETER: Turnbull must take stand on Trump

MANY of America's policies under its new President approach immorality, inhumanity, and illegality; some contradict America's commitment to international law; others violate American law (evidenced by federal judges restraining certain activities).

Australia's ersatz leaders remain silent.

What does PM Malcolm Turnbull mean by, "It is not my job, as Prime Minister of Australia, to run a commentary on the domestic policies of other countries,” [30 January] ... while also commenting on America's gun violence [e.g., June 2016, Orlando] - a truly domestic issue?

Nobody asks Turnbull to "run a commentary”; we ask our elected leader to comment on policies affecting Australian citizens, residents, and those under our legal and moral duty-of-care. To set a moral compass we Australians and Australian-wannabes could follow.

To be consistent about commenting - or not - on policies of other nations, especially when it may be challenging to be counted among the "righteous.”

Turnbull's silence offers tacit approval to America's policy on immigrants and refugees.

I find that both un-American and un-Australian, a choice that destroys any faith I had in Turnbull's integrity.

JUDY BAMBERGER

American and Australian citizen