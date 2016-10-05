Let me out: Ice junkie tells court he is not violent

Crash scene on Redbank Plains Road at Blackstone after police chase.

AN ICE junkie says it is unfair he has been declared "violent" for putting one friend in a wheelchair and injuring four others in a horror crash at Blackstone.

Raymond James Turner, 30, says he is "not a violent person at all" and an Ipswich sentencing court should not have labelled what he did as a "serious violent offence".

The SVO declaration means Turner must serve 80% of the six-year jail sentence he received for causing grievous bodily harm through dangerous driving while drug-affected.

Turner had injected ice at least three times that night before getting behind the wheel - while disqualified from driving.

During a high-speed police chase he crashed into a parked semi-trailer.

It was his fourth high-speed police pursuit in less than six years.

Turner asked the Queensland Court of Appeal on Tuesday to let him apply for parole after he had served a third to a half of his sentence, instead of after 80%.

Having already spent more than two years behind bars, he said he just wanted to see his children.

"I am truly sorry for what I have done, words cannot express the regret that I feel," he told the court.

"There's not a day that goes by I don't think about this, it eats me up inside.

"I still struggle with trying to cope with this.

"A lot of times I am overwhelmed with shame and guilt at how I've affected the people's lives that were in the car that morning, and their families as well.

"I think it's unfair casting me as a serious violent offender. This was purely an accident.

"I understand people were injured but there was no violence.

"I never intended any harm to anybody.

"I wasn't deliberately using the vehicle as a weapon and I believe it wasn't deliberate recklessness as I was just trying not to get caught driving."

Crown prosecutor Dennis Kinsella told the appeal court a characterisation of deliberate driving was warranted.

"He knew he was intoxicated, he knew he was disqualified, when that's viewed in conjunction with his history of offending ... he clearly sought to avoid police ... in the manner he did," he said.

The crash happened in the early hours of January 7, 2015 on Redbank Plains Rd.

The police chase lasted almost 9km, with Turner reached speeds up to 140kmh and travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Samantha Green has been confined to a wheelchair since a car crash in January, 2015.

Samantha Green has been confined to a wheelchair since the crash.

Another passenger sustained a broken back and a ruptured intestine, another sustained severely broken legs and ankles and now walks with a limp.

A doctor who took a sample of Turner's blood later in hospital said it was one of the highest drug readings he had seen in 13 years of practising medicine.

The appeal court justices have reserved their decision until a later date.

